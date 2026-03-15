Nashik National Lok Adalat Settles 16,826 Cases; ₹86 Crore Settlement Amount | Sourced

Nashik: The National Lok Adalat was organised across the district on Saturday by the District Legal Services Authority, Nashik, under the chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge S.D. Jagmalani. A total of 16,826 cases were disposed of, and about ₹869,489,133 was recovered as a settlement amount through mutual compromise in these cases, informed Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Suhas Bhosale.



During the Lok Adalat, 32,975 pending cases and 80,267 pre-litigation cases were placed before 55 panels. Out of these, 4,159 pending cases and 12,667 pre-litigation cases were settled in a single day.

Case disposal summary

Cases under Negotiable Instruments Act, Section 138 – 1,141.

Motor accident cases – 273

Labour-related cases – 6

Family disputes – 40

Compoundable criminal cases – 225

Other cases – 15,141.



The National Lok Adalat proved effective in reducing case pendency and providing quick relief through mutual settlements.