Nashik: Nandur Madhameshwar Sanctuary Gears Up For Migratory Bird Season During State Bird Week |

Nashik: Nandur Madhameshwar Bird Sanctuary, globally recognised as the 'Pandharpur of Biodiversity', is all set to welcome migratory birds as State Bird Week is celebrated from Nov 5 to 12.

Organised by the Wildlife Division, Nashik, the week aims to promote bird conservation, highlight the ecological importance of birds and protect wetland habitats.

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to celebrate Bird Week following discussions at the 15th meeting of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board. The initiative seeks to encourage public participation in conservation and foster environmental awareness among younger generations.

Bird Week Marks Birth Anniversaries of Naturalists

Bird Week coincides with the birth anniversaries of two eminent personalities associated with nature and bird studies.

Nov 5 marks the birth anniversary of Padma Shri Maruti Chitampalli, a renowned litterateur and retired forest officer, while Nov 12 marks the birth anniversary of Padma Bhushan Dr Salim Ali, popularly known as the 'Birdman of India'.

Dr Salim Ali's book, The Book of Indian Birds, significantly shaped bird studies in India, while Chitampalli's wildlife literature inspired generations of nature enthusiasts in Maharashtra.

The programme will feature painting and essay competitions for students, wildlife documentary screenings, nature workshops, guided nature excursions, bird photography competitions and exhibitions showcasing rare and diverse bird species.

Bird Counting and Habitat Surveys Planned

Scientific bird counts and habitat surveys will also be conducted across the sanctuary's lakes, wetlands and forest areas to document migratory bird arrivals, species diversity and population patterns.

Special habitat cleanliness drives will focus on preventing pollution and reducing plastic use, while an environmental cycling rally will spread the message of 'Save the Environment, Protect Birds'.

Thousands of migratory birds travel from Europe and northern Asia to India during winter, making the protection of their natural habitats essential.

The Wildlife Division has appealed to students, teachers, bird researchers, nature lovers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and citizens to participate enthusiastically in the celebrations and contribute towards preserving the ecological balance of Nandur Madhameshwar.