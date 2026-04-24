Nashik: NAMCO Honoured With Three Prestigious Awards, Named Best Multi-State Co-operative Bank | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik Merchants Co-operative Bank (NAMCO) has been awarded the Best Multi-State Co-operative Bank. The bank was selected for the 2025–26 awards jointly organised by Acme Infomedia and NAFCUB.



The bank has achieved a remarkable feat by winning three awards: Best Multi-State Co-operative Bank for the current financial year, Best Chairperson, awarded to Chairman Hemant Datrak, and Best Treasury Management.



The awards were presented last Wednesday (22nd) in Pune. The honours were conferred by Acme Infomedia Founder Shubham Gupta and NAFCUB representative Yogesh Sharma. The award was received by Chairman Hemant Datrak along with Vice Chairman Prakash Dayma, PR Director Devendra Patel, CEO Trigun Kulkarni, Head of Administration Yogesh Sahane, Treasury Head Yogesh Chandwadkar, and Board Secretary Kalpesh Parakh.