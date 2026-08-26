Nashik: MVP’s Trimbak College Plants 500 Native Trees Under ‘Mission Green Brahmagiri’ |

Nashik: Under the ‘Mission Green Brahmagiri’ environmental conservation initiative, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Trimbak College planted approximately 500 native and wild trees in the Metghar Fort and Gangadwar areas. This initiative was undertaken with the aim of conserving the Brahmagiri mountain range, preserving biodiversity, and maintaining ecological balance.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, water conservation expert Rajendra Singh, Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar MLA Hiraman Khoskar, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Officer Shekhar Singh, and actor Chinmay Udgirkar were present at the tree plantation event.

Also present in large numbers were College Development Committee members Sampat Sakale, Samadhan Bodke, and Bahiru Mulne; Principal Dr Somnath Ghule; Forest Officer Siddhesh Savardekar; Trimbakeshwar Forester Ravindra Maule; Morning Session Heads Dr Samadhan Gangurde and Dr. Ajit Nagarkar; IQAC Head Dr Vitthal Sonawane; Student Welfare Board Head Dr Manohar Jopale; NSS Heads Prof. Dighe and Prof. Gotarne; Geography Department Head Dr Santosh Jadhav and Prof Khade; Cultural Department Head Dr Bhagwan Mahale and Dr Bhere; Prof Anil Khedkar; Prof Mamata Dhangar; Deepak Medhe; as well as college professors, staff, and NSS volunteers.

Volunteers from the college’s National Service Scheme (NSS) department participated enthusiastically in the tree plantation drive. A pledge was taken to plant and conserve native trees that are suited to the local environment. Principal Dr Somnath Ghule stated that through ‘Mission Green Brahmagiri,’ the college aims not only to make the Brahmagiri area lush green but also to convey a message of environmental conservation to society.