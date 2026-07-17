Nashik: MVP's Govardhane College Wins State's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vanashree Award, Secures Second Place | Sourced

Nashik: The prestigious ‘State-level Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vanashree Award’ for the year 2024, conferred by the Revenue and Forest Department of the Government of Maharashtra, has recently been announced. In this awards program, MVP Samaj’s Karmaveer Punjababa Govardhane Arts, Commerce, and Science College, Igatpuri, has brought honour to the institution by securing the second position across Maharashtra in the ‘Educational Institution (State Level)’ category.

Along with this prestigious award, the college will be honoured with a cash prize of ₹75,000 and a certificate of appreciation. According to the official report released by the Revenue and Forest Department, the final selection was made during a meeting of the state-level evaluation committee chaired by the Honourable Minister (Forests) based on recommendations from the preliminary scrutiny committee.

Over the past few years, the college has carried out exemplary and consistent work in the Igatpuri region regarding environmental conservation, tree plantation, biodiversity, and nature protection. It has implemented innovative initiatives such as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, ‘Vruksha Majha Bhauraya’, ‘Majhe Vruksha Majhi Janani’, ‘Manja-virodhi: Jakhmi Chimniche Patra’, and ‘Seed-ball’ projects. Various tree plantation drives have been conducted with the resolve to keep the Igatpuri area perpetually green, through the collaborative efforts of the Social Forestry Department, industrial companies, and the college. These innovative initiatives are receiving praise from across the state. Recognising this social and environmental commitment, the Government of Maharashtra has selected the college for this prestigious award.

The Result of Collective Efforts

The sentiment prevailing in the educational sector is that this historic success is the outcome of the collective efforts and hard work of the MVP Samaj institution’s General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thackeray and office-bearers; MVP Igatpuri Taluka Director Adv. Sandeep Gulve; the college Principal Dr Kiran Rakibe, who is always at the forefront of implementing innovative and creative initiatives along with the entire college family, including students, teaching staff, and non-teaching staff. Principal Dr Kiran Rakibe and his entire team are currently receiving praise from all quarters. This award has generated an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm within the educational and social circles of Igatpuri and Nashik.

Second Place in the State with 78 Points

Hundreds of proposals received from across the state for this award underwent rigorous evaluation and scoring. A committee visited the Karmaveer Punjababa Govardhane College in Igatpuri to conduct a thorough inspection and assessment of the environmental, tree plantation, and conservation initiatives implemented by the college; consequently, the institution secured second place in the state with a score of 78 points.