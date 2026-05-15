Nashik: MVP Law College Alumna Kirti Bagul Tops State In Civil Judge Examination | Sourced

Nashik: Kirti Bagul, an alumna of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Law College, has achieved the distinct honour of securing the first rank across the entire state in the ‘Civil Judge (Junior Division)’ examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). This monumental success achieved by Kirti has added a glorious feather to the cap of both the college and the academic landscape of Nashik.

Since her student days, Kirti Bagul had kept her sights firmly fixed on the goal of attaining a high position within the judiciary. She began pursuing this objective right from her first year at the college. She has achieved this success through the power of intense determination, consistent study, and rigorous hard work. Praise and accolades are now pouring in from all quarters regarding her achievement.

Taking note of this historic success, MVP Law College organised a special felicitation ceremony to honour Kirti. Speaking on the occasion, the college Principal, Dr Sandhya Gadakh, lauded Kirti’s success, stating, "The success Kirti has achieved is not merely a personal triumph; it serves as a tremendous source of inspiration for law students across both rural and urban regions." Present at this felicitation ceremony were Dr Shilpa Gangurde, Dr Nivedita Jadhav, Dr Janhavi Zhanje, and Prof. Sheetal Pingale, along with the entire teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.