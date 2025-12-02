Nashik: MVP Cultural Festival Concludes With Folk Dance, Drama Competitions |

Nashik: The MVP Cultural Festival organised for the three departments of primary, secondary and higher secondary concluded with a grand conclusion. The students started the festival by highlighting the burning issues like farmer suicide, superstition and unemployment through plays. The inauguration of these competitions was held in the morning by MVP Education Officer Dr K. S. Shinde, judges Dhananjay Wable and Ketaki Kulkarni. MVP Director Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The short drama and folk dance competitions of the higher secondary department were concluded in the MVP Cultural Festival 2025. Students of the higher secondary department presented plays on various topics like superstition, unemployment, and farmer suicide.

About 10 teams participated in this competition. In the afternoon session, teams from various talukas of the Higher Secondary Department presented folk dances. Folk dances from various regions of India like Gondhali dance, Dhangar dance, Shetkari, Bhangra, Garba presented a glimpse of Indian culture.

These competitions were judged by Ravindra Kadam, and Pallavi Chaure, Jannawar. The judges were introduced by Anand Atre. The prize distribution ceremony of this festival will soon be held in a grand ceremony and in the presence of dignitaries. All the music teachers, dance teachers, and art teachers were working hard for the success of the competition.