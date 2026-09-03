Nashik: Mumbai-Dhule Carriageway At Dwarka Junction Opened, Remaining Work To End By October 15 |

Nashik: Work to ease traffic congestion at Dwarka Junction in Nashik has gained momentum, with the Mumbai-Dhule-bound carriageway now open to traffic. The remaining road work has been directed to be completed by Oct 15, 2026, by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). A decision has also been taken to develop the service road towards Pune to its full width of 13.5 metres, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh said at a press conference.

Singh said an inspection of the ongoing work at Dwarka Junction was conducted on Aug 31 in the presence of MLA Prof Devyani Farande, Nashik Police Commissioner Dr Sandeep Karnik and Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri. During the inspection, it was noted that the Mumbai-Dhule-side road had been opened to traffic as per the deadline set during the previous review. A small section of the slab work beneath the flyover is still underway. MSIDC has been directed to complete the remaining slab work by Oct 15 and make the entire stretch available for traffic.

The completion of the infrastructure work at Dwarka Junction is expected to bring long-term improvement to traffic management in the area. To increase the carrying capacity of the Pune-bound route, the service road will be developed to a full width of 13.5 metres. The authorities have also been instructed to minimise inconvenience to motorists and residents while the construction work is in progress and ensure that adequate safety and traffic-management measures are implemented at the site.

The traffic-management arrangements at the junction were also reviewed during the inspection. The Kumbh Mela Authority has approved additional manpower for traffic regulation, with the police department directed to deploy additional traffic wardens effectively. All concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain continuous coordination with the traffic police and ensure effective traffic regulation and safety measures around the construction site to keep traffic movement at Dwarka Junction smooth.