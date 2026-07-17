Nashik: MSEDCL To Address Smart Meter Misconceptions Through Consumer Interaction Camps | Sourced

Nashik: In a bid to clear misconceptions surrounding Smart (Time-of-Day – ToD) electricity meters and resolve consumer grievances, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will organise Consumer Interaction Camps across all subdivision offices under the Nashik Circle on Saturday, July 18.



The camps will provide consumers with detailed information on the benefits, features, working mechanism, and accuracy of Smart (ToD) meters while addressing queries and complaints related to their installation and electricity bills.



MSEDCL has reiterated that Smart (ToD) meters are highly accurate and beneficial for domestic consumers. Customers using electricity during daytime can avail of a discount of 85 paise per unit, making the meters economically advantageous. Similar ToD meters have been successfully used by industrial consumers for several years.



Chief Engineer of Nashik Circle, Sundar Latpate, has appealed to consumers to attend the camps and understand the facts about smart meters through direct interaction with MSEDCL officials.

72 Camps Across Nashik Circle

The consumer interaction camps will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 72 subdivision offices, including:

28 in Nashik Division,

15 in Malegaon Division, and

29 in Ahilyanagar Division.



Executive Engineers, Additional Executive Engineers, Deputy Executive Engineers, and other officials will be present to answer consumer queries and resolve complaints related to smart meters and electricity billing.



Over 7.65 Lakh Smart Meters Installed

So far, 765,709 Smart (ToD) meters have been installed across the Nashik Circle:

338,855 in Nashik Division,

115,373 in Malegaon Division, and

311,481 in Ahilyanagar Division.

How to Register Complaints



Consumers with concerns regarding the accuracy of smart meters or higher-than-expected electricity bills can register complaints through:

MSEDCL's official website,

MSEDCL Mobile App,

Helpline numbers 1912 and 19120, or

Toll-free numbers 1800-212-3435 and 1800-233-3435.



MSEDCL has urged consumers to take advantage of the interaction camps and seek clarification on any smart meter-related issues directly from company officials.