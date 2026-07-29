Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje Raises Pune–Nashik Highway Issues In Lok Sabha; Centre Announces ₹7,801-Crore Elevated Corridor | SansadTV

Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje strongly raised the issue of the deteriorating condition and increasing traffic congestion on the Pune–Nashik National Highway in the Lok Sabha, demanding accountability from the Central Government. Bringing to Parliament a matter that directly impacts Nashik's development, Waje sought concrete answers on the challenges faced by industries, farmers, traders, students, and thousands of daily commuters who depend on the highway.

In his question, MP Waje sought clarification from the government regarding severe traffic congestion, poor road conditions, rising accidents, proposed bypasses, flyovers, an elevated corridor, and the creation of dedicated infrastructure to support Nashik's industrial growth.

Responding in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking several junction improvement and traffic management works on the Pune–Nashik Highway (NH-60). He added that immediate measures are being implemented, particularly in the Chakan and Khed areas, to ease traffic congestion.

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More significantly, the Minister informed Parliament that the Central Government has approved an ₹7,801 crore project to construct an eight-lane elevated corridor as a permanent solution to the highway's long-standing congestion issues. The project will be executed in phases, with completion targeted by 2030–31.

MP Rajabhau Waje said that the Pune–Nashik Highway is not merely a road but the lifeline of Nashik's economy. It serves as a crucial transport corridor for agricultural produce, industrial goods, tourism, education, and healthcare, carrying lakhs of commuters every day. However, worsening traffic congestion and a rise in accidents over the past few years have caused significant hardship to the public.

Quote: "The Pune–Nashik Highway is the backbone of Nashik's development. Traffic congestion and frequent accidents on this route have severely affected industries, farmers, traders, and the general public. That is why I raised this issue firmly in Parliament. I will continue to pursue the timely completion of every development project related to Nashik so that citizens can enjoy safe and efficient travel."

— Rajabhau Waje, Member of Parliament, Nashik