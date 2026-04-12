Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Pushes For Three New CGHS Centres, Major Relief Likely For Beneficiaries | Sourced

Nashik: There are clear signs of a major positive development in healthcare services for central government employees and retired citizens in Nashik city. MP Rajabhau Waje has submitted a strong representation to Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav, demanding the immediate establishment of three new CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) wellness centres in Nashik.



At present, only one CGHS centre is operational for the entire city of Nashik, bearing the burden of more than 20,000 beneficiaries. Around 70 per cent of them are senior citizens, who are required to travel 12 to 20 kilometres for treatment. As a result, long waiting hours, inadequate services, and growing inconvenience have led to widespread resentment.



Taking serious note of this situation, MP Waje has proposed the establishment of new centres at three strategic locations, Lekha Nagar/Indiranagar, Deolali/Nashik Road, and Panchavati. He also pointed out that these areas already have various central government offices and the necessary infrastructure, making immediate implementation of the proposal feasible.

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Moreover, this issue has become even more significant in the backdrop of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela 2026–27. With crores of devotees expected to arrive, the healthcare system is likely to face tremendous pressure, making the expansion of CGHS centres a pressing need of the time.



There is optimism that the central government will respond positively to this follow-up, and hopes are rising that Nashik will soon receive approval for three new CGHS wellness centres. This decision is expected to bring major relief to thousands of central government employees, retired citizens, and their families, while bringing about an important and long-term improvement in Nashik’s healthcare infrastructure.



Rajabhau Waje, MP of Nashik, said that“Last year, we received a response citing issues related to the availability of space. However, that obstacle has now been resolved, and the expansion of CGHS centres in Nashik has become possible. We expect a positive response from the central government.”