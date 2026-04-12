Nashik: Funeral Shed Inaugurated In Remote Trimbakeshwar Village To Aid Last Rites | Sourced

Nashik: A funeral shed was inaugurated in Kuttarmal, a remote tribal area in Trimbakeshwar taluka of Nashik district, through a joint initiative of the Lions Club of Nashik Smart Citizen and the Seva Sankalp Samiti. The primary objective of this initiative is to provide essential facilities for villagers to perform last rites with dignity and convenience.



Residents of the Kuttarmal area had been facing significant difficulties while conducting funeral ceremonies during the monsoon and summer seasons. Recognising this need, the Lions Club of Nashik Smart Citizen, under the guidance of Seva Sankalp Samiti, decided to construct a funeral shed. The club members personally raised funds and successfully completed the project, which has now been dedicated to the service of the villagers. The shed was formally inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



The event was attended by Lion Jayant Yewla, Lion Rajendra Kothawade, Lion Ravindra Sonje, Lion Mahesh Pitrubhakt, Lion Pravin Amritkar, Lion Manoj Bagul, Lion Vilas Nidhure, and Lion Vinod Sonje, along with office-bearers of Seva Sankalp Samiti, members of the Lions Club, and a large number of villagers. On behalf of the village community, the dignitaries present were felicitated.



Valuable support for this project was extended by Lion Bhushan Kothawade, Lion Ramchandra Joshi, Lion Ravindra Zhope, Lion Sachin Waghmare, and Lion Vinod Sonje.