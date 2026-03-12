Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Introduces Private Bill Seeking Legal Guarantee For Farmers’ Prices | SansadTV

Nashik: A significant step that could prove historic in the struggle for farmers’ economic rights has been taken in the Lok Sabha. Member of Parliament Rajabhau Waje has introduced a comprehensive and forward-looking private bill titled “Farmers’ Right to Remunerative Price Realisation, Procurement and Risk Protection Bill, 2026".

The bill proposes several important measures, including a legal guarantee for remunerative minimum prices for agricultural produce, protection from price crashes in the market, and a structured compensation mechanism for post-harvest losses. Because of these provisions, the bill is being seen as a potentially landmark step in India’s agricultural policy.

The core concept of the bill is the Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Price (GRMP). Under this provision, farmers would have a legal right to receive at least the minimum remunerative price fixed by the government for their produce. At present, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) largely exists as a policy announcement. Through this bill, an effort has been made to make it legally enforceable and binding.

Rajabhau Waje, Member of Parliament of Nashik, said that “Farmers are the food providers of our nation, yet the value of their hard work is often overshadowed by market instability." The government announces MSP, but there is no guarantee that farmers actually receive that price. Through this bill, we are trying to give legal strength to assured prices so that farmers receive fair returns, timely compensation, and protection from market risks. This bill is not just about minimum prices; it is about the economic dignity of farmers, income stability, and strengthening the foundation of the nation’s food security.”