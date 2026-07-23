Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Demands Special Financial Package For Onion Farmers, Slams Centre's Export Policy | Facebook

Nashik: Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje has urged the Central Government to announce a special financial assistance package for onion farmers, alleging that frequent changes in the country's onion export policy have pushed growers into financial distress. Raising the issue in Parliament under Rule 377, Waje said inconsistent government decisions have caused heavy losses to onion farmers across Nashik and Maharashtra.

He criticised the Centre for repeatedly changing export regulations, including imposing export bans, export duties and policy reversals. According to Waje, these frequent changes have created uncertainty in the market and forced farmers to sell their produce below the cost of production.

The MP also questioned the large gap between the prices received by farmers and the rates paid by consumers. He said while onion growers are forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices, consumers continue to pay high prices in the market. Waje alleged that the situation reflects serious flaws in the government's supply chain management.

Read Also Nashik: Citylink To Add 50 Electric Buses Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027

He further said the absence of a stable and predictable export policy is affecting farmers' confidence and making it difficult for them to plan future cultivation, investments and production.

To address the issue, Waje urged the Centre to introduce a long-term onion export policy without frequent changes. He also demanded a mechanism to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices above their cost of production, a detailed inquiry into the widening gap between farm-gate and retail prices, and a special financial assistance package for onion growers in Nashik district, one of the country's largest onion-producing regions.

"On one hand, farmers are forced to sell onions at throwaway prices, while on the other, consumers continue to pay high prices. What is happening in between? The root cause is the government's flawed policy," Waje said while raising the issue in Parliament.