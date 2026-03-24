Nashik MP Leads Protest At Parliament Demanding Justice For Onion Farmers | Sourced

Nashik: A strong protest was held at the Parliament House premises demanding justice for onion farmers facing financial distress across the country. The agitation highlighted the need for fair prices and better policy support for farmers.

Despite rising input costs, onion prices remain low, causing heavy losses. Farmers are also facing difficulties due to export restrictions and policy uncertainties, which have worsened their situation.

During the protest, key demands were raised, including the implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for onion farmers, access to affordable and quality seeds, and complete freedom for onion exports. Protesters also called for a clear export policy and a CBI inquiry into procurement processes by NAFED and NCCF.

Several leaders, including Nilesh Lanke, Bhaskar Bhagare, Bajrang Sonawane, Dr Shobha Bachhav, Suresh Mhatre and Dhairyashil Mohite, took part and expressed unity in support of farmers.

Bhaskar Bhagare said the protest is not just about onion prices but about the dignity and rights of farmers. He added that the movement will continue until justice is ensured and farmers receive fair value for their produce.