Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre Urges Special Drive To Clear 6,000 Pending Birth Certificate Applications | Facebook

Nashik: With thousands of birth certificate approval applications pending across various levels in Nashik district, students, parents, and citizens are facing significant hardships. Taking serious note of the issue, Dindori MP Bhaskarrao (Bhaskar Murlidhar) Bhagre has written to District Collector Ayush Prasad, urging the administration to launch a special campaign for the immediate disposal of all pending birth certificate applications.

In his letter, MP Bhagre stated that more than 6,000 birth certificate proposals are currently awaiting approval in the district. Although a large number of new applications are being submitted every day, approvals remain limited, causing the backlog to grow steadily.

He pointed out that a birth certificate is a vital document required for school and college admissions, government and semi-government employment, Aadhaar registration, passport issuance, voter registration, and access to various government welfare schemes. Delays in obtaining the certificate have adversely affected students' admissions and competitive examination applications, passport processing, and several other essential services, causing considerable inconvenience to citizens.

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To address the issue, MP Bhagre has demanded that the district administration:

Launch a special drive to clear all pending birth certificate applications.

Deploy additional officers and staff to speed up the approval process.

Decentralise the approval system by providing e-signature facilities at Zilla Parishad offices, municipal corporations, municipal councils, rural hospitals, and primary health centres.

Announce a fixed timeline for disposing of pending applications.

Establish a dedicated control room to monitor the process and ensure timely issuance of birth certificates.

MP Bhagre expressed hope that the district administration would treat the issue with urgency and sensitivity, considering its direct impact on the daily lives of students, parents, and the general public, and implement effective measures without delay.