Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre Seeks Immediate Survey, Safety Measures In Tremor-Hit Surgana | Sourced

Nashik: Following the mild earthquake tremors felt in the Borgaon area of Surgana taluka on July 27, and reports of cracks appearing in several agricultural fields, along with the heightened risk of landslides due to continuous heavy rainfall, Dindori MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre has urged Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad to undertake immediate and comprehensive preventive measures.

In his memorandum, MP Bhagre stated that incidents of land subsidence have been reported at several locations after the tremors, creating fear and anxiety among farmers, students, and residents. He emphasised that prompt preventive action is essential to avoid any potential loss of life or property.

He demanded that an immediate geological and technical survey of Borgaon and all affected villages be carried out. He also called for official damage assessments of cracked agricultural lands and appropriate compensation for affected farmers.

Furthermore, he urged the administration to identify landslide-prone areas, implement necessary mitigation measures, and relocate residents to safer locations wherever required.

MP Bhagre also sought the deployment of a joint team comprising officials from the Revenue, Disaster Management, Geology, and Agriculture departments to prepare a detailed report. He further requested structural safety inspections of schools, ashram schools, and public buildings, along with the establishment of a control room and helpline to spread public awareness and assist residents.

Appealing to the district administration to treat the matter with utmost seriousness, the MP urged immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise the impact of any potential natural disaster.