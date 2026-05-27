Nashik MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre Demands Immediate Approval For Direct Pune–Nashik Railway Route | Sourced

Nashik: Dindori Lok Sabha MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre has strongly demanded the immediate approval and implementation of a direct railway route between Pune and Nashik through a memorandum submitted to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In the memorandum, MP Bhagre stated that Pune is one of Maharashtra’s leading educational, industrial and IT hubs, while Nashik is a major center for agriculture, industry, religion and tourism. Thousands of students, employees, traders, farmers and common citizens travel between the two cities every day. However, due to the absence of a direct railway connection, passengers are forced to take longer alternate routes, resulting in loss of time, money and effort.

He further mentioned that the demand for a direct Pune–Nashik railway line has remained pending for several years and that the project has been delayed repeatedly, citing technical difficulties. According to him, attempts are being made to divert the project from its original objective by considering alternative routes, creating dissatisfaction among the public. While technical aspects are important in development projects, positive solutions must be found in the larger public interest to ensure the project moves forward.

Bhagre emphasized that the proposed direct railway route would significantly reduce travel time between Pune and Nashik, boost industrial growth, improve transportation of agricultural produce, promote religious tourism and reduce pressure on road transport. He added that the project would also help decrease accidents, fuel consumption and pollution.

The MP asserted that development projects should not become victims of politics and that public welfare must remain the top priority in decision-making. He also warned that if this justified and people-centric demand continues to be ignored and citizens are compelled to launch a democratic agitation, he himself would participate in the movement.

A demand was also made to the Union Railway Ministry to grant priority approval to the Pune–Nashik direct railway route, resolve all technical hurdles and begin implementation at the earliest.