Nashik: Farmers Oppose Ring Road Land Acquisition; MLA Rahul Dhikale Steps In | Sourced

Nashik: Discontent has been mounting among local farmers over the land acquisition process for the proposed 66-kilometre Ring Road project planned in the backdrop of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Farmers alleged that the administration failed to take them into confidence during the acquisition process. In an effort to address their grievances and resolve local-level issues, MLA Adv. Rahul Dhikale has now stepped directly into the matter.



Over the past two days, MLA Dhikale personally visited the affected areas and interacted with farmers to understand their concerns. He later held detailed discussions with District Collector Ayush Prasad and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam to work out an amicable solution. These efforts have created the possibility of clearing hurdles for the Ring Road project, while also bringing some relief to the affected farmers.



Land from several villages in Nashik East constituency, including Makhmalabad, Dari, Matori and surrounding areas, is proposed to be acquired for the Ring Road project. However, due to a lack of proper coordination between the administration and farmers, opposition to the project had intensified in many places. Farmers have demanded monetary compensation, while complaints were also raised regarding irregularities in certain acquisition procedures. Opposition parties had earlier staged protests outside the District Collector’s office over the issue.

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Meeting with the Divisional Commissioner, Collector



A meeting was first held at the District Collector’s office regarding alleged shortcomings in the acquisition process. Strong sentiments and demands of the farmers were presented before Collector Ayush Prasad. Farmers firmly demanded fair compensation and justice in the acquisition process.



The meeting was attended by MP Shobha Bachhav, Sub-Divisional Officer Arpita Thube, District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Ravindra Mane, Tehsildar Amol Nikam, corporators Valu Appa Kakad and Sagar Gaikwad, along with several farmers.



“Will Pursue Matter With State Government”

Some issues cannot be resolved without intervention at the state government level. Therefore, the matter will be raised during the legislative session and pursued with the government, said MLA Rahul Dhikale.