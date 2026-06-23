Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare Demands Stable Onion Export Policy Opposes Sudden Export Curbs

MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare | File Photo

Nashik: Dindori MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare has urged Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi to announce a long-term, transparent and scientifically driven onion export policy while avoiding sudden export restrictions or bans that adversely affect onion growers across the country.

In a detailed letter to the Union Minister, Bhagare highlighted that lakhs of farmers from onion-producing regions such as Niphad, Dindori, Chandwad, Yeola, Sinnar, Kalwan and Deola in Nashik district, as well as other parts of Maharashtra, depend heavily on onion cultivation for their livelihood. He noted that farmers have been grappling with unseasonal rains, hailstorms, excessive rainfall, rising input costs, increasing labour charges and volatile market conditions over the past few years.

Bhagare stated that whenever farmers expect remunerative prices for their produce, sudden export bans or restrictions imposed by the Centre increase domestic supply and trigger a sharp fall in onion prices, causing significant financial losses to growers. As a result, farmers are often deprived of fair returns for their hard work, worsening their economic condition.

The MP pointed out that abrupt export restrictions impact not only farmers but also exporters, traders, transporters, warehouse operators, packaging units, processing industries and thousands of workers associated with the onion value chain. Women employed in onion grading, sorting, packaging and processing activities are particularly affected by such decisions.

He further warned that sudden export bans can damage India’s credibility in international markets by disrupting contracts with overseas buyers and undermining the country’s reputation as a reliable agricultural exporter. This could also lead to a decline in foreign exchange earnings.

To balance the interests of both farmers and consumers, Bhagare urged the Centre to base export decisions on a scientific assessment of production levels, available stocks, domestic demand, global market conditions and prevailing prices. He also called for a structured consultation mechanism involving farmer organisations, exporters, agricultural experts and other stakeholders before taking major policy decisions related to onion exports.

Expressing optimism, Bhagare said he expects the central government to take a positive decision that will strengthen India’s agricultural exports and provide greater economic stability to onion farmers.