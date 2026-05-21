Nashik: MP Bhaskar Bhagare Warns Of Agitation Over Diesel Shortage Affecting Farmers | Facebook

Nashik: A serious fuel shortage situation has emerged in several parts of the state, with long queues being witnessed at many petrol pumps for petrol and diesel. Due to the shortage of diesel in Nashik and several parts of North Maharashtra, farmers are facing severe difficulties, expressed Dindori Lok Sabha MP Bhaskar Bhagare of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).



Large-scale pre-monsoon agricultural operations are currently underway, and these activities are mainly carried out using mechanised methods. Equipment such as tractors, rotavators, cultivators, and power tillers requires substantial quantities of diesel. However, due to the non-availability of diesel, farming activities are on the verge of coming to a standstill, he said.



It is extremely important that pre-monsoon land preparation work is completed within the next few days. If farmers are unable to prepare their fields within the next 10 to 15 days, sowing for the Kharif season will be delayed. This could directly impact agricultural production and further worsen the financial difficulties faced by farmers.



Farmers are already struggling due to unpredictable weather conditions and rising production costs. In such a situation, the diesel shortage has become another major crisis for them.



MP Bhaskar Bhagare has strongly demanded that the state government immediately take note of the situation and reserve at least 25 percent of petrol and diesel pumps exclusively for farmers, or create a separate arrangement to ensure uninterrupted diesel supply for agricultural purposes.



“It is extremely unfortunate that farmers have to stand in queues for hours during the farming season just to obtain diesel. Protecting the interests of food producers is the primary responsibility of the government. If the government fails to take an immediate positive decision, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will take to the streets and launch a strong agitation for the rightful demands of farmers,” he warned.

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He further cautioned that if the government does not take a concrete decision within the next 24 hours, party workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will not allow any government vehicles to operate on the roads as part of the agitation in support of farmers.



A demand was also made for the government to immediately intervene in the interest of farmers and common citizens and restore a smooth fuel supply to provide relief to the farming community