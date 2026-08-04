Nashik: MP Bhagre Demands High-Level Probe Into Alleged NAFED Onion Procurement Irregularities | Facebook

Nashik: Alleging serious irregularities in the onion procurement process being carried out by NAFED in Chandwad taluka of Nashik district, Dindori Lok Sabha MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre has written a strongly worded letter to the Chief Executive Officer of NAFED, demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter and strict action against those responsible.

In his letter, MP Bhagre stated that, according to an official communication from the Chandwad Tehsildar and a panchnama prepared by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), large quantities of substandard 10–20 mm "silky" onions were procured. As these onions do not meet the government's prescribed procurement standards, their purchase has raised serious questions about the integrity of the entire procurement process.

He further alleged serious irregularities including double weighing, fake billing, improper storage practices, procurement through middlemen, misuse of farmers' identities, negligence in quality inspection, and possible misuse of government funds. He stressed that all these allegations warrant an independent and comprehensive investigation.

Raising a critical public concern, MP Bhagre questioned whether NAFED intends to supply these substandard, rotten, and unfit onions to urban consumers. He argued that purchasing inferior onions in the name of supporting farmers and subsequently releasing them into the market would not only amount to a waste of public funds but would also pose a serious threat to the health of millions of consumers across the country.

He has demanded an independent forensic audit of the entire procurement process, fixing accountability on the officials, employees, and agencies involved, registration of FIRs against those found guilty, and initiation of criminal proceedings. He also called for scientific testing of the procured onions and, if found unfit for human consumption, their immediate destruction. Additionally, he sought the suspension of the concerned officials until the inquiry is completed.

MP Bhagre further urged NAFED to immediately clarify where the substandard onions have been stored, for what purpose they are intended to be used, and whether they are likely to be supplied to urban markets for public consumption.

He warned that if prompt, impartial, and stringent action is not taken in this serious matter, he will raise the issue in Parliament and pursue it with the Central Government. He asserted that there can be no compromise on the interests of either farmers or consumers.