Nashik: Farmer Alleges Bank Sold Land Despite Loan Repayment; Possession Attempt Sparks Commotion | Representative Pic

Dindori (Nashik): For farmers, their land is their lifeline; the thought of it being sold without their knowledge is devastating. A shocking incident of this nature has come to light in Dindori taluka of Nashik district. A farming family residing at Jadhav Vasti on Nilvandi Road, Dindori, has had to endure this harrowing experience.

The family had taken a loan from the bank. Serious allegations have been raised that, despite fully repaying the loan under the 'One Time Settlement' (OTS) scheme, the bank sold the farmer's land valued at crores of rupees without their knowledge. A chaotic scene and a major confrontation ensued when police and bank officials arrived to take possession of the land. A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.

According to preliminary information, the family owed the bank ₹7.67 lakh. They had completely repaid this loan under the OTS scheme. However, it is alleged that local bank officials provided incorrect information to the head office in Mumbai. The family claims that, in collusion with local brokers and using forged documents, the farmer's land worth crores was sold for a mere ₹73 lakh.

Confrontation During Possession Attempt

Bank employees arrived with police protection to take physical possession of the land. When the local police administration attempted to take over the property, the affected family put up stiff resistance. A major altercation broke out between the police and the farmers. The family has also made serious allegations that the police assaulted a young man who was recording a video of the police's high-handed behaviour on his mobile phone.

Police Clarification

The police administration and the concerned officials have issued a clarification regarding these allegations. The police administration stated that a police team had visited the site with bank officials in accordance with a court order. This step was taken to maintain law and order. However, the incident has caused a stir across the district.

This incident makes it clear that if the family's allegations prove true, the bank's chaotic functioning could ruin an ordinary farmer. A thorough investigation into the matter is essential.