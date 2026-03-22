Nashik Moves To Safeguard Industrial Harmony Ahead Of Investments | Sourced

Nashik: A joint meeting between Labour Deputy Commissioner Vikas Mali, Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association (NIMA), and CITU reaffirmed a strong commitment to maintaining a harmonious, stable, and progressive industrial environment in Nashik city and district.



A delegation of NIMA office-bearers, led by President Ashish Nahar, recently visited the Labour Deputy Commissioner’s office and held detailed and constructive discussions with Vikas Mali on various issues faced by workers and industrialists. The discussions focused on enhancing labour welfare, improving the ease of doing business, and fostering better coordination among all stakeholders.



Labour Deputy Commissioner Vikas Mali stated that several initiatives are being effectively implemented for the welfare of workers, and the administration remains prompt in resolving the issues faced by industrialists. He also expressed satisfaction over the continuous cooperation received from NIMA, various industrial bodies, and labour unions, including CITU.





CITU Nashik President Sitaram Thombre suggested forming a committee under the chairmanship of the District Collector to address workers’ issues promptly. He recommended including representatives from the labour department, industries, and labour unions in the proposed committee.



NIMA President Ashish Nahar highlighted that Nashik is receiving strong support from state leadership to attract large-scale investments. With the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the pace of investment in Nashik is expected to increase, making it essential to maintain a robust and tension-free industrial environment.



The meeting was attended by Vikas Mali, Ashish Nahar, Vice President Manish Rawal, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, along with CITU representatives Sitaram Thombre, Devidas Adole, Santosh Kakade, and Tukaram Sonje.