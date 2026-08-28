Nashik: Mother Allegedly Sells 5-day-old Baby For ₹70,000 | Representative

Nashik: A shocking case of alleged child trafficking has come to light from Malegaon, where a mother allegedly sold her five-day-old baby for ₹70,000. The woman has been arrested and remanded to five days of police custody.

According to information received, the suspect has been identified as Farzana Chand Sheikh. Her marriage reportedly did not last long, after which she had been living alone. She gave birth to a child in July and allegedly sold the newborn shortly afterwards

The case came to light during the investigation of a child trafficking case registered at the Dharavi Police Station in Mumbai. While probing the case, police reportedly came across Farzana's maternity records, which raised suspicion.

A police team subsequently travelled to Malegaon and conducted a detailed interrogation of the woman. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to selling her five-day-old baby for ₹70,000.

Police have arrested the woman and registered a case against four other persons in connection with the alleged crime. The search for the newborn child is currently underway.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the case may be linked to a larger network involved in the illegal trafficking and sale of newborn babies. The suspected racket is believed to have links extending as far as Tamil Nadu.

Police are continuing their investigation to trace the five-day-old child and identify other individuals who may be involved in the alleged trafficking network.