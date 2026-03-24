Nashik: Modern Technology Key For Sustainable Water Management, Says Kunal Patil | Sourced

Nashik: Against the backdrop of the escalating water crisis, the utilisation of modern technology is imperative for sustainable and precise water management. Advanced technologies, such as remote sensing, enable more effective planning of water resources; this opinion was expressed by Kunal Patil, a Research Assistant at the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI).

World Forestry Day, World Water Day, and World Meteorological Day were celebrated jointly at the Karmayogi Dulaji Sitaram Patil Agricultural College, Chachadgaon (managed by the MVP Samaj). Speaking as the chief guest at this event, Kunal Patil stated, “Excellent opportunities are available for agricultural graduates in institutions such as MERI. Agricultural graduates have immense career prospects in the fields of water management, forest conservation, and climate change.”

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The event was presided over by the Principal of the Agricultural College, Dr Bapusaheb Bhakare. The program commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Dr Dheeraj Nikam elucidated the objectives of the event. Sanjana Gadkar, a second-year student, presented an overview of the work undertaken by individuals active in the fields of forest and water conservation.

Dr Vishal Game, a professor at the college, provided guidance on farm-boundary forestry, water management through micro-irrigation techniques, the economic upliftment of farmers, and the empowerment of rural women. He also shed light on the adage, “Today’s weather observation ensures tomorrow’s protection.”

A large number of students and faculty members from the college attended the event. The proceedings were anchored by Dr Sudhir Shinde, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Vishal Game.