 Nashik: MNS Workers Booked After Clash At Coaching Class Over Marathi Language
Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: MNS Workers Booked After Clash At Coaching Class Over Marathi Language | Sourced

Nashik: A case has been registered against office-bearers and workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly assaulting an employee of a private coaching class after accusing them of forcing students to study in Hindi instead of Marathi.


According to information received, the incident occurred at the PhysicsWallah coaching class located on Sharanpur Road in Nashik. Most of the students in the class are Marathi-speaking, with Marathi as their mother tongue. However, it is alleged that most of the teachers are from outside the state and do not have sufficient knowledge of the Marathi language. Complaints were raised that some students face difficulties understanding Hindi, leading to frequent disputes between teachers and students.


It is alleged that one of the teachers told students that they would not be taught in Marathi and that if they wanted to study, they must do so in Hindi only. Additionally, MNS office-bearers have accused the teacher of insulting the Marathi language by calling it “rustic”.

Following this, MNS Student Wing city president Lalit Wagh, state executive member Umesh Bhoi, Bajirao Mate, deputy district president Nitin Dhana, city organiser Akshay Kombade, and division president Rohit Ugavkar confronted the class management and demanded a list of teachers. They accused the management of intimidating students, issuing threats, and preventing the use of the Marathi language.

During the altercation, the coaching class management has alleged that one staff member who opposed speaking Marathi was assaulted.
MNS workers also reportedly warned that Marathi teachers must be appointed, failing which the class would face vandalism and a renewed “MNS-style” agitation.


In this matter, the class manager has filed a complaint at the Sarkarwada Police Station, and a case has been registered against the MNS office-bearers and workers.

