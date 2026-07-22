Nashik: MNS Stages 'Rasta Roko' Outside Collector's Office Over Jantar Mantar Lathi-Charge |

Nashik: MNS has adopted an aggressive stance in Nashik to protest the lathi-charge on demonstrators at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. MNS activists staged a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protest outside the District Collector's office.

MNS condemned the lathi-charge against the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Party activists raised slogans vigorously during the event. "We have launched this protest to ensure that our agitation is not suppressed," the activists stated.

MNS raised strong slogans against the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A demand was made for Prime Minister Modi's resignation.

A road blockade was staged in front of the Collector's office. MNS warned that they would continue the agitation across the state and the country.

According to Saam TV, MNS activists were aggressive, and the protest saw participation from students, youth, and women.

This incident has caused a political stir in Nashik, with MNS expressing strong displeasure regarding the Central Government's policies. The police ensured the protest was conducted peacefully.