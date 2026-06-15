Nashik MLC Election 2026: Mahayuti Corporators Sent To Mumbai-Thane Ahead Of Voting | AI

Nashik: Even after independent candidate Gokul Gite withdrew from the Legislative Council election for the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency, the victory of the Mahayuti candidate is being considered almost certain. However, the decision to take corporators on a Mumbai-Thane tour for guidance from state-level leaders has sparked speculation that doubts still persist regarding unity within the Mahayuti alliance. It is also hoped that the apparent differences among the alliance partners will be resolved following meetings with senior leaders.



Despite enjoying a comfortable numerical majority in the Nashik constituency, local leaders, particularly Mahayuti candidate Narendra Darade, are unwilling to take any risks. Although Gokul Gite withdrew after persuasion by senior ministers, he had indicated that he would remain away from campaigning for the Mahayuti candidate. Consequently, both Gokul and Ganesh Gite have remained absent from active campaigning. Keeping this in mind, the Mahayuti leadership has adopted a strategy of "tour diplomacy."



Shiv Sena corporators left for Thane on Saturday, while corporators from the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party headed to Mumbai on Monday. According to BJP city president Sunil Kedar, all corporators will receive guidance from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.



Darade brothers focus on outreach.

There has been open resentment within the Mahayuti over Narendra Darade's alleged lack of public outreach despite serving as a Member of the Legislative Council for six years. Gokul Gite had publicly raised this issue as well. Keeping this in mind, Narendra Darade and his brother, Teachers' Constituency MLC Kishor Darade, have been personally meeting senior local leaders, office-bearers and corporators of the alliance in an effort to address their grievances.



Victory path appears smooth, but...

Of the 619 eligible voters for the election scheduled on June 18, as many as 466 belong to the Mahayuti camp. The opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, has not fielded a candidate, making Darade's victory appear straightforward.



However, since BJP's Prasad Hire and independent candidate Gokul Gite announced their withdrawal after the deadline, their names will still appear on the ballot paper. Moreover, considering Gite's ambiguous stance, Mahayuti leaders are said to be apprehensive. Therefore, they have resorted to seeking the intervention of state leaders to ensure complete unity and secure every vote.