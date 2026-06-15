Nashik: Farmer Duped of ₹2.5 Lakh In Marriage Fraud; Bride Found To Be Married Mother Of Three | Sourced

Nashik: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old farmer was allegedly cheated of around ₹2.5 lakh under the pretext of marriage. Following the registration of a case against nine suspects at the Mohol Police Station, the matter was transferred to the Vani Police Station for further investigation. Police have arrested one woman from the gang, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.



According to the information received, Vishal Jaywant Dhawane (24), a farmer from Narkhed village in Solapur district, was searching for a bride and came into contact with an agent in Solapur. The agent, in turn, contacted a broker in Nashik and claimed to have found a suitable bride for him. However, the woman was already married and the mother of three children. The gang allegedly conspired to present her as an unmarried woman and orchestrated the entire marriage fraud.



As per the arrangement, ₹50,000 was to be paid to one of the agents and ₹2.5 lakh to the woman’s so-called father. Vishal reportedly paid the agreed amount, following which the marriage ceremony was conducted on June 7, 2026, at a temple in Kasbe Vani in Dindori taluka.



However, while travelling after the wedding, Vishal came to know about the woman's true identity and was left shocked. He subsequently lodged a complaint at the Mohol Police Station in Solapur district. Since the incident had taken place within the jurisdiction of Vani Police Station, the case was transferred there, police sub-inspector Ganesh Kute said.



The Vani Police have registered a case against a total of nine persons in connection with the marriage fraud and have launched an investigation into the matter.