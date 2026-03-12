Nashik: MLA Seema Hire Raises MHADA Flat Scam With CM Devendra Fadnavis; Assured No Accused Will Escape Action | Sourced

Nashik: MLA Seema Hire has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the alleged MHADA housing scam, in which developers are accused of preparing fake documents to evade the provisions of the inclusive housing scheme.



According to the complaint, developers allegedly forged documents and government seals to ensure that the inclusive housing scheme would not apply to their projects. As a result, flats meant for the economically weaker sections were reportedly sold in the open market, depriving eligible beneficiaries of government housing benefits.

Two days ago, a serious case was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station against 49 individuals in connection with the alleged scam. The incident has sparked anger among Nashik residents.



Taking serious note of the matter, MLA Seema Hire met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and informed him that the scope of the scam could be extensive and may involve developers as well as officials from certain government departments. She pointed out that hundreds of people from economically weaker sections may have been deprived of the benefits of the government scheme due to the alleged fraud.



Hire demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against all those involved. Responding to the complaint, Chief Minister Fadnavis assured that the government has taken serious cognisance of the issue and that no accused will escape action in the case.