Nashik MLA Polls: Government Raids on Institutions Linked to Independent Candidate Spark Controversy

Vivek Kolhe, who has filed nomination as independent candidate in the Nashik Teachers Constituency, has become a focal point of discussion following multiple raids by various government departments on organisations connected to him. On Tuesday and Wednesday there where inquiries of institutions related to Kolhe from different government agencies

Government teams, including those from the State Excise Department and the Education Department, have conducted several raids in Kopargaon. Among the organisations raided was the Sahakar Maharshi Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar Factory, where officials inspected numerous documents. Similarly, documents from the Sanjeevani Shikshan Sansthan were scrutinised. Sources indicate that various officials from the factory were interrogated for about 14 hours. The government kept the raids highly confidential, and it has been reported that no irregularities were found during these investigations.

There is strong speculation that these raids were part of a pressure tactic aimed at compelling Vivek Kolhe to withdraw his independent candidature in the Nashik Teachers Constituency. Reports suggest that investigative teams from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, and Solapur have been involved in these raids. This marks the third round of investigations, and so far, no irregularities have been uncovered.