Nashik: MLA Alleges Massive MJPJAY Fraud; Health Minister Confirms Action Against Hospitals | Sourced

Nashik: Alleging large-scale corruption in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), MLA Dr Rahul Aher has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly session.



Dr Aher claimed that 16,000 suspicious cases were detected across the state between 2024 and 2026, of which around 9,500 cases were linked to Nashik district. He alleged that nearly 8,500 insurance claims originated from just five hospitals in the district. According to him, surgeries were fraudulently shown in the names of non-existent patients to claim government funds.



He further alleged that after senior officials visited Nashik to investigate the matter, the relevant online portal was reportedly shut down the very next day in an attempt to destroy evidence.



Dr. Aher also claimed that multiple patient registrations were made using the same mobile phone number, and demanded an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into the role of hospitals, Aarogya Mitras, government officials, and middlemen. He also sought recovery of the funds allegedly obtained fraudulently from the government. His strong intervention on the issue drew considerable attention in the Assembly.



Health Minister acknowledges irregularities.

Responding to the allegations, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar stated that more than 15,000 suspicious cases had been identified across Maharashtra between July 1, 2024, and February 24, 2026.



He informed the House that FIRs have been registered against the hospitals concerned in Nashik, and their empanelment under the scheme has been cancelled. He assured that strict action would be taken against all those involved, including hospitals, Aarogya Mitras, officials, and intermediaries. The minister also announced that a special review meeting would be convened to examine all aspects of the case.