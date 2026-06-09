Nashik: Minor Girl's Illegal Delivery And Newborn Sale Attempt Exposed; 11 Booked, 9 Arrested | AI

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in Malegaon involving the illegal delivery of a 16-year-old minor girl and an attempt to sell the newborn baby. A case has been registered against 11 individuals, including four doctors, and nine people have been arrested.

According to the police, on June 3, Sanjay Bhagwat Gawali, Nandini Gawali, and Pravin Deshmukh admitted the 16-year-old girl who had become pregnant through an illicit relationship to Hirai Hospital in Malegaon. The girl was admitted following instructions from Dr Dange and Dr Kishori Dange. Dr Anuja Shewale, Dr Preeti Jadhav, and staff members Navsin Rafiq Shaikh, Sarthak Pravin Jagtap, and Mohammad Fahim Mohammad facilitated the delivery of the baby via C-section.

Shockingly, an attempt was made to sell the newborn by concealing its identity. Dr Jitendra Dole, a Medical Officer at Malegaon General Hospital, filed a police complaint after receiving information from social activists.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections against an unidentified young man (who impregnated the girl), Sanjay Gawali, Pravin Deshmukh, Nandini Gawali, hospital directors Dr Kishor Dange and Dr Kishori Dange, Dr Anuja Shewale, Dr Preeti Jadhav, Navsin Shaikh, Mohammad Fahim, and Sarthak Jagtap. Two accused remain at large. The arrested individuals have been remanded to police custody until June 12.

Suspicion of a Racket

Health authorities stated that Hirai Hospital is owned by Dr Kishor Dange. Numerous complaints had previously been lodged against the hospital, and action had been taken regarding allegations of illegal sex determination and illegal abortions. Suspicions have now arisen that a racket involving illegal deliveries and the sale of babies is being operated.

Inquiry Committee Constituted

A committee has been appointed to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. Malegaon Health Officer Dr Jitendra Dole stated that strict action would be taken if concrete evidence regarding the presence of 'bogus' (unauthorised) doctors is found. He also clarified that the administration is vigilant about preventing illegal abortions.

This incident has exposed a disturbing lack of reliability within the healthcare sector of Nashik district. A police investigation is underway, and details regarding the case are coming to light.