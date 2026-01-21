Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Directs Administration To Ensure Smooth Conduct Of Aerobatic Show |

Nashik: In view of the Aerobatic Show being organised jointly by the Indian Air Force and the district administration, Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan directed the district administration to make meticulous arrangements for traffic management, healthcare, water supply and sanitation.



Mahajan visited the Gangapur Dam area this morning and reviewed the preparations for the Aero Show. Speaking on the occasion, he was accompanied by District Collector Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Assistant Collector Arpita Thube, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department Navnath Sonawane, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Dr. Arjun Gunde, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, along with officers from various departments.



Mahajan said that the Aerobatic Show to be held in Nashik will be unforgettable, and hence all departments must remain alert. The event should be conducted smoothly and attractively.

He instructed that, if necessary, support from local villagers should be taken. School children should be given priority for this show, crowd management should be planned properly, and adequate health facilities should be made available. He also directed that special efforts be made to ensure maximum participation of students.



District Collector Ayush Prasad stated that such a show is being organised in Nashik for the first time, and multiple departments are involved in its execution. All possible precautions are being taken to ensure the success of the event.

Proper crowd management plans have been prepared, vehicle parking facilities have been arranged, and provisions for water supply, sanitation and healthcare have been ensured at the venue. He added that the show will help boost tourism in Nashik district.



Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil provided detailed information about police security arrangements. Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency Pratibha Sangamner, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Nilesh Patil, and District Information Officer, Vilas Bodke, also shared details of the comprehensive preparations being undertaken by their respective departments. Officers from various departments were present on this occasion.