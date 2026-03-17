Three-Day Yoga Instructor Camp Begins At Nashik's Pimpalad Under AYUSH Initiative | Sourced

Nashik: Recognising the significance of yoga for health preservation, special priority is being accorded to yoga under the AYUSH programme. To enhance the professional capabilities of yoga teachers serving within the Maharashtra Government's Health Services, a state-level yoga instructor training camp has been organised through the joint efforts of the Health and Family Welfare Training Centres located in Nagpur and Nashik, as well as the Vivekananda Yoga Kendra in Pimpalad (Trimbakeshwar), Nashik.

During this camp, yoga teachers from across Maharashtra are being trained and certified as professional yoga instructors. This three-day training curriculum has been structured into three distinct sessions. The state-level camp has been organised with the objective of making yoga education and services provided under the National AYUSH Department more effective and to promote the wider dissemination of yoga within society. The camp's planning and organisation were spearheaded by Dr Ajay Davale, Principal of the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, and Dr Daval Salve.

The camp is currently underway from March 15 to March 29, 2026, at the Vivekananda Yoga Kendra in Pimpalad (District Nashik), Trimbakeshwar Taluka, set amidst a picturesque natural environment. Special emphasis is being placed on the importance, philosophy, and practical demonstrations of yoga. This camp is expected to provide professional support to the yoga instructors, enabling them to effectively plan and implement regular yoga sessions at primary health centres, health sub-centres, and 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs' (health and wellness centres). Furthermore, it will contribute significantly to the propagation of yoga throughout society.

Yoga instructors from various regions across the state have gathered to participate in this camp. The participants are receiving expert guidance from the lead instructors at the Vivekananda Yoga Kendra. Organised through the coordinated efforts of the Health Department and the Vivekananda Yoga Kendra, this residential camp is being conducted in perfect harmony with nature.

Contributing to the successful execution of the camp are District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar Maure, Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, and Maternal and Child Health Officer Dr [Name]. Special efforts are currently underway under the supervision of Harshal Nehete, Assistant District Health Officer, Dr Deepak Lone, Administrative Officer, Dr Kailas Bhoye, and Medical Officer Dr Pankaj Thackeray.

It is anticipated that this camp will enhance the capabilities of yoga instructors, thereby making the contribution of yoga to the state's healthcare services even more effective.