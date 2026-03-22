Nashik MHADA Land Scam: Court Reschedules Hearing To March 23 Amid Arrest Fears | Sourced

Nashik: The MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) land scam case in Nashik has once again sent shockwaves through the city's political and business circles. Fearing arrest in connection with this case, over 45 suspects have filed applications for anticipatory bail at the District and Sessions Court. While the hearing for all these applications was originally scheduled for March 20, the court has adjourned the proceedings until March 23 to allow for a thorough examination of all submitted documents and to ensure adequate time for the hearing.

The case involves serious allegations of fraud stemming from the illegal subdivision of EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) plots. The police allege that the suspects illegally subdivided these plots, engaged in their unauthorised sale and purchase, and perpetrated financial fraud on a massive scale. Given the extensive scope of the investigation, there is widespread speculation that the list of accused includes several prominent real estate developers.

Key Highlights:

- Extended Police Custody: The police custody of Sonu Manwani, a director at the 'Happy Home' company, has been extended until March 23.

- 45+ Anticipatory Bail Applications: To date, over 45 suspects have filed applications seeking anticipatory bail.

- Consolidated Hearing: A consolidated hearing for all the applications is scheduled for March 23. This postponement was necessitated by the time required for document verification and the hearing process itself.

- Gravity of Allegations: The charges centre on the illegal subdivision, sale, and purchase of land plots specifically reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This has resulted in significant losses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

- Possibility of 'Big Fish' Being Caught: Sources have revealed that the threat of arrest looms over several prominent real estate developers in the coming days.

Unease Among Suspects

There is considerable anxiety among the suspects who have filed applications for anticipatory bail. With the hearing adjourned for three days, they face an additional three-day wait. Although the court has granted interim protection to a few suspects, the majority are required to appear before the court on March 23. The entire district is watching closely to see what verdict the court will deliver in this matter.

The Police's Stance

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into this case, scrutinising details regarding illegal land subdivisions, purchase and sale transactions, forged documents, and financial dealings. Extensive verification of documents and the interrogation of witnesses are currently underway in connection with this case.

The MHADA land scam has caused a major stir within Nashik's real estate sector. The fraudulent activities perpetrated through the misappropriation of plots specifically reserved for the EWS have inflicted severe financial losses upon the economically weaker sections of society. The court's ruling on March 23 is expected to be a decisive turning point in this case.