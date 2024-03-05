 Nashik: Meritorious Teachers Honored With Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Award
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Nashik: Commemorating the birth anniversary of the eminent social reformer Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Zilla Parishad bestowed the prestigious "Thor Samajsudharkan Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Meritorious Teacher Award" upon 30 primary teachers. The award ceremony for the academic years 2022-23 and 2023-24 was held on March 4, 2024, at Gurudakshina Hall, G-E Society, Vidyanagar, Nashik. The Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nashik, Ashima Mittal, felicitated the awardees.

article-image

The annual award recognizes and honors 15 primary teachers from Zilla Parishad each year, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to education. The event saw the commendation of 30 primary teachers, including 15 for the academic year 2022-23 and another 15 for 2023-24.

Pratibha Sangamnere, Project Director, District Rural Development, Pratap Patil, District Program Officer (Women and Child Development), and Hon. Education Officer (Primary) Dr. Nitin Bachhao graced the ceremony with their presence.

