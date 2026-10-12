Nashik: Mentally Ill Man Dies After Being Beaten By Mob, Two Detained | Representational Image

Nashik: A man who had been suffering from mental illness for the past decade died after being beaten by a mob in the Samtanagar and Rahul Nagar areas under the jurisdiction of Upnagar Police Station on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Sunny Bhalerao, aged between 35 and 36. Police have detained two people for questioning in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the incident took place around 8 pm on Sunday in Rahul Nagar. Bhalerao had arrived in Rahul Nagar from Samtanagar. Eyewitnesses said he was assaulting passersby without provocation. During the incident, he allegedly grabbed Jamil Shaikh and began beating him while holding him in a tight grip.

Local residents intervened to rescue Shaikh from Bhalerao's grasp. The crowd then allegedly assaulted Bhalerao, leaving him seriously injured. He was initially taken to Bitco Hospital and subsequently shifted to the District Civil Hospital for further treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, police detained Jamil Shaikh and his brother for questioning. Further legal proceedings and the registration of a case are underway.