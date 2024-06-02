Nashik: Mechanical Sweepers to Be Taken Off Roads During Monsoon | Representative image

While the mechanical sweepers purchased by the Nashik Municipal Corporation have made the city roads gleam, they will be rendered ineffective during the monsoon season. The sweepers are unable to collect dirt and soil effectively due to mud, and attempting to do so could cause the machines to fail. Consequently, mechanical sweeping will be stopped for the next four months, saving the corporation ₹36 lakhs per month.

The Municipal Mechanical Department invested ₹32 crores in four mechanical sweepers, modelled after those used in Rajkot, Gujarat. These sweepers joined the municipal fleet in January and have been cleaning city streets efficiently, collecting dirt and garbage from roads and footpaths and even spraying water to control dust.

Despite their impressive performance over the past four months, mechanical sweepers struggle with the challenges posed by the rainy season. The accumulation of mud, water on roads, dividers, and footpaths prevents the machines from operating effectively. Attempting to clean muddy surfaces can lead to malfunctions and increased maintenance costs.

Dr Avesh Palod, Director of Solid Waste Collection and Management, NMC, "In the last four months, 24,000 km of roads were cleaned with mechanical brooms. Due to the mud on the roads during monsoon, cleaning with mechanical brooms is not possible. The device may malfunction. To avoid damage and additional expenses, mechanical sweeping will be suspended during the rainy season and will resume once the weather is dry."

Performance Over the Months:

- January: 4,066 km cleaned

- February: 6,073 km cleaned

- March: 5,333 km cleaned

- April: 4,699 km cleaned

- May: 3,468 km cleaned

- Total: 24,272 km cleaned