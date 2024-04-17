Nashik: MCOCA Denied Against Drug Smuggling Syndicate

Efforts by the city police to crack down on criminal activities involving smuggling and sale of MDMA, widely known as ecstasy, have encountered obstacles, as a proposal to take action against the suspects Sunny Pagare and Arjun Piwal gangs under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was reportedly rejected. A reliable source within the police department revealed that despite the proposal, the Director General of Police opted not to proceed with the action under the MCOCA. Consequently, investigations into the involvement of the Pagare-Piwal group's Managing Director in smuggling activities will be pursued in connection with the registered crime.

Former Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde, prior to his departure from the office in November, initiated measures under the MCOCA to curb drug trafficking in Nashik. Suspects including Ganesh Sharma, Govinda Sable, Aatish alias Gudya Chaudhary, Sunny Pagare, Sumit Pagare, Manoj Gangurde, Arjun Piwal, Bhushan alias Raja More, Manohar Kale, Vaijnath Hawle, Prathamesh Mankar, Umesh, and Amol Wagh, Akshay Naikwade, and Bhushan More were targeted for arrest and action.

A special operation led by Assistant Commissioner Ananda Wagh revealed the clandestine activities of the syndicate members. The Crime Branch Unit One and the Anti-Narcotics Squad uncovered the gang's operations, including the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Solapur for producing MDCI. Substantial quantities of MDCI and related literature were seized during police raids in Solapur, with connections to suspects extending from Maharashtra to Hyderabad and Kerala.

Despite concerted efforts by the police, the proposal to take action against the suspects under MCOCA was rejected due to insufficient evidence. However, investigations will continue to uncover further evidence and build a case against the smuggling syndicate, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

In September 2023, Nashik Road police caught suspect Ganesh Sharma with 12.5 grams of MD in Samangaon area. After finding an MD factory in Shinde village in October, the police conducted a thorough investigation. At that time, Ganesh’s peddler Govinda and Aatish were arrested. Sunny Pagare and Arjun Piwal, the main masterminds of the racket, were arrested by Crime Unit One. Investigation revealed that Sunny had started a factory and warehouse in Solapur. After that, the police arrested a total of 15 suspects in the case.