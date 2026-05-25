Nashik: Mateen Patel Appears Before SIT In Nida Khan Shelter Case Linked To TCS Conversion Row | Facebook

Nashik: As expected, MIM corporator Mateen Patel on Monday appeared before the Nashik Police in connection with the TCS company religious conversion and assault case involving prime suspect Nida Khan. His lawyers were also present during the questioning. According to sources, the SIT interrogated Patel extensively at the Police Commissionerate.



Investigations had earlier revealed that Patel allegedly provided illegal shelter to the accused Nida Khan at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Following this, a case was registered against him at the Deolali Camp Police Station in Nashik.



Subsequently, when a Nashik Police team visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in search of Patel, he could not be traced. The Crime Branch later served him a legal notice directing him to appear before the police, after which he surrendered on Monday.



It remains unclear whether the police will formally arrest Patel after the interrogation or release him on bail, as no official statement has yet been issued regarding the next course of action.