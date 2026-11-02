Nashik: Markets Witness Diwali Shopping Rush As Festive Crowds Surge |

Nashik: With only four to five days left until Diwali, the city's main markets witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers on Sunday, Nov 1. The Sunday holiday, Diwali bonuses and the arrival of monthly salaries prompted a large number of residents to head out with their families for festive shopping.

Shops in areas such as Main Road, Shalimar, Dahipul, Ravivar Karanja and Bhadrakali were crowded with customers, giving the markets the atmosphere of a bustling fair.

Shoppers flocked to buy clothes, Diwali decorations, puja materials, akash kandils (lanterns), pantyas (earthen lamps), torans (decorative hangings), strings of electric lights, sweets and traditional festive snacks (faral).

Families Throng Markets

Many residents chose Sunday for a shopping outing with their families, leading to increased activity in the markets from the morning onwards.

Traders also appeared enthusiastic as customers thronged the shopping areas.

The festive shopping rush is expected to intensify further in the coming days.