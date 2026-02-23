Nashik: Maratha High School Celebrates Maratha High School Celebrates ‘Chintan Din’

Nashik: Maratha High School Celebrates ‘Chintan Din’ Honouring Scout Movement Founder Baden-Powell | Sourced

Nashik: The birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, the father of the Scout and Guide movement, was celebrated as 'Chintan Din' with great enthusiasm at Maratha High School of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha. The program was presided over by Principal Purushottam Thorat. Vice Principal Sanjay Thakare, Supervisor Devidas Bharti, Vijay Pawar, and Pratap Kale were present on the dais.



The program began with the worship of the statue of Lord Baden Powell. All the dignitaries on the dais worshipped the statue. On this occasion, all the Scout and Guide students of the school were present in uniform.



Students Vedika Patil and Aarushi Salunkhe expressed their thoughts on Lord Baden-Powell. Samruddhi More presented a poem on him. The program was moderated by Samiksha Wagh and Kavya Nikam. Asmita Bhamre and Tanmay Gavit proposed a vote of thanks.





In his presidential address, Principal Purushottam Thorat said, "The birth anniversary of Lord Baden Powell, the father of the Scout-Guide movement, is celebrated as a day of reflection all over the world. He dedicated his entire life to the Scout-Guide movement. 'Always Ready' was his motto. He was always ready. His aim was to have a healthy mind and an alert, righteous mind in a healthy body."



Lord Baden-Powell was a British general and the founder of the modern Scouting movement. Seeing that the book 'Aids to Scouting,' which he had written for military scouts, was also useful for schoolchildren, he organized the first scout-education camp on Brownsea Island in England in 1907. This started the Boy Scout movement. Soon, this movement spread all over the world. In 1910, with the help of his sister Gwyneth Baden-Powell, he started the Girl Guides for girls. In 1920, he was unanimously elected as the Chief Scout of the World in London. In 1922, he was made a baronet, and in 1929, he became the 1st Baron Baden-Powell of Gilwell. In 1939, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize but did not receive the award due to World War II. His major books are 'Scouting for Boys,' 'My Adventures as a Spy,' 'Girl Guiding,' 'What Scouts Can Do,' 'Scouting and Youth Movements,' 'Lessons of a Lifetime,' 'African Adventures,' and 'Paddle Your Own Cargo.'



All the teachers and non-teaching staff made special efforts to make the program a success. The program spread Scout-Guide values and Baden Powell's ideas among the students of the school.