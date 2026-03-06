Nashik: Maratha High School Boys Selected for State-Level Rope Skipping Competition | Sourced

Nashik: Maratha High School's Under-14 Boys' Team has won first place in the Divisional School Rope Skipping Competition jointly organised by the Maharashtra State Sports and Youth Services Directorate, Pune; the District Sports Officer's Office, Nashik; the District Sports Council, Nashik; and the Nashik District Rope Skipping Association. Due to this success, players Vedant Karpe, Aditya Kamankar, Atharva Randhe and Soham Shinde have been selected for the state-level competition.

The MVP Samaj management, School Committee president and members, Parent-Teacher Association president and members, all teachers and non-teaching staff congratulated the players and wished them well for the state-level competition.

The players were guided by Rajaram Pote, Suhas Kharde, Mangala Shinde, Haribhau Derle, Anil Ugle, Suyash Kumbharde and Chandrakant Dhikle. This success has given new strength to the sports tradition of Maratha High School, and the players are expected to perform excellently at the state level as well.