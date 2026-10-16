Nashik: Malegaon Court Sentences Dongarale Girl’s Murder Convict To Death

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Nashik: In a significant verdict in the case involving the sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Dongarale village of Malegaon taluka, a fast-track court in Malegaon on Friday (Oct 16, 2026) sentenced Vijay alias Shekhar Khairnar to death. The court also ordered compensation of ₹10 lakh for the victim’s family. According to reports, the court observed that the crime fell under the category of the “rarest of rare” cases, warranting the death penalty.

Chocolate used to lure child

The incident took place between Nov 16 and 17, 2025, in Dongarale village. According to reports, Khairnar lured the four-year-old girl with the promise of chocolate and took her away. He sexually assaulted her and subsequently murdered her to prevent the crime from coming to light. The incident triggered widespread outrage in Malegaon and across Nashik district. Citizens and various organisations staged protests demanding stringent punishment for Khairnar.

Chargesheet filed within 23 days; 24 witnesses examined

Considering the gravity of the crime, Malegaon taluka police expedited the investigation. Khairnar was arrested, and the police reportedly filed a chargesheet of approximately 425 pages within 23 days of the incident. During the trial, the court recorded the statements of 24 witnesses, including police personnel, villagers, members of the victim’s family and medical officers.

The case was heard by a fast-track court, with the evidence, witness testimonies and arguments presented by the prosecution playing a crucial role in the proceedings.

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Ujjwal Nikam argues for death penalty

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam represented the prosecution on behalf of the state. Citing various Supreme Court judgments, the prosecution argued that the severity of the crime warranted the death penalty.

Before deciding the sentence, the court also received reports from the probation officer, prison authorities and a psychiatrist concerning the convict. The defence raised objections to certain reports. After considering the submissions and material placed before it, the court sentenced Khairnar to death.

₹10 lakh compensation for victim’s family

The verdict marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victim’s family. In addition to the death sentence, the court directed that compensation of ₹10 lakh be paid to the family.

The conclusion of the trial within approximately 10 months has once again highlighted the importance of expeditious judicial proceedings in serious crimes involving sexual offences against children and murder.