Nashik: Make Yoga An Integral Part Of Daily Life, Says Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: Yoga, the invaluable gift given to the world by India’s sages and seers, has today been embraced globally. 'Yoga is not merely a form of exercise but a way of life that unites the body, mind, and soul, serving as the key to a stress-free, healthy, strong, and positive life,' said Maharashtra’s Water Resources and Kumbh Mela Minister, Girish Mahajan.

He was speaking at the International Yoga Day programme organised jointly by the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority at the Forest Park near Bhoir Mala, opposite Mahadev Colony on Makhmalabad Road. The event was attended by Mayor Himgauri Adke, Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Ranjan, Additional Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, yoga instructor Pragya Patil, public representatives, dignitaries, students, and a large number of citizens.

Minister Mahajan said that the importance of yoga has transcended India’s borders and spread across the world. Nearly every country today practises yoga, and India has delivered a message of health, peace, and balance to humanity. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this global recognition, noting that his efforts led the United Nations to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, bringing worldwide acknowledgement to India’s ancient yoga tradition.

He further stated that modern lifestyles have contributed to rising levels of stress, depression, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. In such circumstances, yoga offers one of the most effective, accessible, and natural solutions. Regular practice helps maintain physical fitness, mental well-being, positive thinking, and a broader outlook on life. Yoga not only improves physical health but also enhances mental stability, self-confidence, and inner strength. Therefore, yoga should become an integral part of every individual’s life, particularly among the younger generation, who should adopt it as a way of life.

Mayor Himgauri Adke said that India is progressing rapidly toward becoming a developed nation. Achieving this vision requires a healthy, capable, and positive society, and yoga provides the foundation for such a society. A healthy citizenry strengthens the nation and accelerates development.

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She emphasised that yoga should not be confined to a single day of observance but should be practised throughout the year. She urged citizens to spread awareness about yoga among families, friends, and communities so that its message reaches every home, village, and city.

The programme was held in the Forest Park, developed through extensive plantation efforts in the Makhmalabad area under Minister Mahajan’s initiative. Amid the serene natural surroundings, students from various schools and colleges, senior citizens, local residents, municipal officials and employees, and student practitioners from the observatory at Kailas Math enthusiastically participated in a mass yoga session. Yoga instructor Pragya Patil guided participants through various yoga practices and demonstrations.