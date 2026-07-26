Nashik: Major Reservoirs Near Full Capacity After Heavy Rainfall, Controlled Water Releases Underway |

Nashik: Heavy rainfall over the past week has significantly boosted water levels in most major reservoirs across Nashik district. Due to intense rainfall in the catchment areas of key dams such as Gangapur, Darna, Kadwa, and Bhavali, several reservoirs have reached near-full capacity, prompting authorities to begin controlled water releases from some dams.

Gangapur Dam has crossed 95 per cent storage capacity, leading officials to gradually increase the discharge. At certain times, the outflow reached 19,000 cusecs, resulting in a rise in the water level of the Godavari River. As the river crossed the danger mark, residents living along the riverbanks have been advised to remain alert.

The substantial increase in reservoir storage has largely eased concerns over drinking water availability for the current year. It is also expected to improve irrigation prospects for the ongoing Kharif season as well as the upcoming Rabi crop season.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has urged villages along riverbanks to remain vigilant, as rainfall continues in the catchment areas. Officials have warned that dam discharge may be revised depending on inflows and have advised the public to avoid entering riverbeds or areas close to flood-prone zones.