Nashik: Major Fire In Container Inside Samruddhi Highway Tunnel, Driver’s Quick Action Averts Mishap | Sourced

Nashik: While the Ghoti police were patrolling on the Samruddhi Highway, a major fire broke out in a container numbered MH04HS1462 going from Mumbai to Bangalore in a tunnel near checkpost number 627 at around 6 pm today. After the driver, Qasimkhan Munnakhan (age 35), suddenly smelt burning, he immediately parked the vehicle on the side of the tunnel. The engine immediately caught fire.

The Ghoti police patrol team immediately extinguished the fire using the water pressure system in the tunnel. The driver is safe. A barricade has been put up to keep the vehicle aside, and traffic on the highway is flowing smoothly.

This information was given by Police Sub-Inspector Panjabrao Salunkhe of Ghoti Police Post. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated, and it is possible that it was a technical fault in the engine or some other reason. A major accident was averted as the fire extinguishing system in the tunnel on the Samruddhi Highway was activated.

The police have advised passengers to regularly check their vehicles during long journeys and stop the vehicle immediately if they smell any suspicious smell or smoke. Further investigation into the incident is underway.