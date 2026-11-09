\Nashik: Major Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Shop On Nashik Road, No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nashik: A major fire broke out at a scrap shop near Vihitgaon Naka in the Nashik Road area, triggering panic among residents and people in the vicinity. Thick smoke and flames rising from the shop alerted residents, who immediately informed the fire department.

Following the alert, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot with two fire tenders and began efforts to control the blaze. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread further to nearby establishments.

Read Also Nashik: Over 25 Fire Incidents Reported In Four Hours Amid Diwali Firecracker Bursts

The presence of combustible materials commonly found in scrap shops can increase the risk of fires spreading rapidly, making timely intervention and adequate safety measures essential. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of proper storage practices and fire safety arrangements at commercial establishments.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. However, the shop is believed to have suffered considerable financial losses. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will be established following an investigation by the authorities.